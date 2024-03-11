Startups Receive Million Dollars Investment, Says Director Of IDDA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Currently, two technoparks are operating under IRIA. Last year,
over 200 local companies applied for activities outside the
technopark. Yevgeniya Bikmurzina, the director of the Innovation
Ecosystem Department at the Innovation and Digital Development
Agency (IDDA), spoke at a press conference on the results of IRIA
for the year 2023 and the goals for 2024, stating that 70 companies
have obtained residency for activities outside the technopark.
In 2023, more than 40 foreign companies visited Baku to
familiarize themselves with the local ICT market. Fifteen foreign
companies applied to become residents of the technopark, and
currently, efforts are underway to grant residency to seven foreign
companies. During the first quarter of 2024, 11 local companies
obtained residency. Additionally, by the end of the first quarter,
it is expected that four local and two foreign companies will
receive their registration certificates," added Y. Bikmurzina.
Speaking about the activities in 2023, a representative
mentioned that investments from the "Caucasus Ventures" fund
amounted to 1 million US dollars for 15 startups. Currently,
support has been provided for the creation and operation of two
Angel Investor clubs: "Technovate-Sabah Angels Club" and "LTC
Angels Network." "Technovate-Sabah" conducted training for 109
angel investors. "Bloom Creative Technologies" and "LTC Angels
Network" organized a boot camp for angel investors with the support
of IRIA and PASHA Holding.
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107961444
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.