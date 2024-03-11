               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kazakhstan's President Visits Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev


3/11/2024 9:11:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Alley of Honours to pay respect and lay a wreath at the tomb of National Leader, founder and architect of the modern Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports .

The Kazakh President also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107961443

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search