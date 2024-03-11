Kazakhstan's President Visits Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Alley of Honours to pay respect and lay a wreath at the tomb of National Leader, founder and architect of the modern Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports .

The Kazakh President also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.