Kazakhstan's President Visits Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
has visited the Alley of Honours to pay respect and lay a wreath at
the tomb of National Leader, founder and architect of the modern
Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports .
The Kazakh President also put flowers at the grave of prominent
ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
