Kuwait Central Bank Issues Bonds Worth USD 792 Million

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 11 (KUNA) -- The Central Bank of Kuwait declared on Monday issuance of bonds and tawarruq worth KD 240 million (USD 792 million). The central bank said in a statement to KUNA the issuance is valid for three months, at an income rate of 4.375 percent. (end) fnk

