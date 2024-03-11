European Union VP Travels To The US

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 11 (KUNA) -- The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice President Josep Borrell will be traveling to New York and Washington D.C. on March 11th until the 15th.

Vice President Borrell aims to reaffirm the strength and dynamism of the EU-UN partnership as well as strengthen EU-US relations with this visit.

Borrell will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio on Monday, where they will discuss the situation in the Middle East, in particular the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the ongoing diplomatic efforts towards a cessation of hostilities.

They also intend to touch upon the latest developments of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and other geopolitical issues.

The following day on Tuesday, Borrell intends to make his annual address to the UN Security Council on cooperation between the United Nations and the European Union at the invitation of Japan, which holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month.

The EU and its Member States remain the strongest partners of the UN in the field of peace and security.

Vice President Borrell will then travel to Washington D.C. to further strengthen the transatlantic partnership at a crucial moment for global diplomacy.

Borrell will have a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, to reaffirm the EU and US' joint support to Ukraine, as well as to address key global, foreign, and security priorities.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Borrell will also hold meetings with Members of the US Congress Committee on Foreign Relations, and other interlocutors.

On Friday, Borrell will then co-chair alongside EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, the EU-US Energy Council from the EU side and with Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, on the US side.

High Representative Borrell is also due to speak at an event focused on Ukraine at Georgetown University. (end)

