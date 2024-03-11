Kuwait Amb. To Jordan: Kuwait, Jordan Enjoy Deep-Rooted Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, March 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri said on Monday that Kuwait and Jordan enjoy great and solid bilateral relations thanks to the political leaders of the two countries.

This came in a statement by Al-Marri to KUNA after his meeting with Prince El Hassan bin Talal, during which they discussed strengthening the relations between Kuwait and Jordan and ways to develop said relations in various fields.

Ambassador Al-Marri pointed out that the meeting touched on a number of issues and topics of common interests, especially the Palestinian cause and the recent developments in Gaza and the violent attacks the Palestinians are facing.

He stressed that these meetings come within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, which have joint deep and historical relations. (end)

