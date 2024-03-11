Palestinian Pres Adviser Welcomes Relief Sea Corridor

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Faisal

CAIRO, March 11 (KUNA) -- Adviser to the Palestinian President Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash welcomed Monday the sea corridor of humanitarian aid between Gaza and Cyprus, warning that it must not be a gateway to a plan to displace the people of Gaza Strip.

In a statement to KUNA, via phone call, Al-Habbash said that the Palestinian Government has four priorities regarding the national cause, the first is a full cease of the aggression in all Palestinian lands, which is the only guarantee to protect people's lives.

The second is stopping the displacement conspiracy that the Israeli occupation is trying to force on the people in Gaza, as well as the discussion on a ground military operation, demanding an end to this plan.

The third priority is regarding supplying Gaza Strip with all the essential needs, food and medical supply and anything needed to stay alive, said Al-Habbash, while the fourth priority is finding a fair comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause according to international legitimacy resolutions. (end)

