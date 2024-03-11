ACB Files Disproportionate Assets Case Against NIT Professor, Raids 5 Locations

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau registered a case into the allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets accumulated by a public servant posted at National Institute of Technology Srinagar.
In a statement, ACB said it registered a case against Manzoor Ahmad Tantray S/o Abdul Khaliq Tantray of Ganderbal presently posted as Professor in NIT Srinagar.
ADVERTISEMENT
The statement reads that he is in possession of huge assets both immovable/movable and cash deposits in his own name as well as in the name of his family members.
“The assets were found disproportionate to his known source of income during the verification. The omissions and commissions on the part of the above named public servant constitute offences punishable U/S 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act. Svt. 2006. Accordingly a case FIR No. 04/2024 is registered in P/S ACB Srinagar and further investigation taken up,” it reads.
It added that after obtaining search warrant from the court, searches were carried at the 05 separate locations viz residential house at Duderhama, shopping complex near district hospital Ganderbal, rest house at Kangan, official quarter and office at NIT Srinagar, and flat in Jammu simultaneously. Read Also ACB Director To Listen To Public Grievances In Jammu Intl Anti Corruption Day Event Held At Charar Sharief
“During the search incriminating material including Revenue papers, finance/bank documents and hard cash of ₹386650 were recovered and seized as evidence in the instant case. Further investigation of the case
is
going
on,” it added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11032024000215011059ID1107961401
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.