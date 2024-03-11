ACB Files Disproportionate Assets Case Against NIT Professor, Raids 5 Locations

In a statement, ACB said it registered a case against Manzoor Ahmad Tantray S/o Abdul Khaliq Tantray of Ganderbal presently posted as Professor in NIT Srinagar.

The statement reads that he is in possession of huge assets both immovable/movable and cash deposits in his own name as well as in the name of his family members.

“The assets were found disproportionate to his known source of income during the verification. The omissions and commissions on the part of the above named public servant constitute offences punishable U/S 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act. Svt. 2006. Accordingly a case FIR No. 04/2024 is registered in P/S ACB Srinagar and further investigation taken up,” it reads.

It added that after obtaining search warrant from the court, searches were carried at the 05 separate locations viz residential house at Duderhama, shopping complex near district hospital Ganderbal, rest house at Kangan, official quarter and office at NIT Srinagar, and flat in Jammu simultaneously.





“During the search incriminating material including Revenue papers, finance/bank documents and hard cash of ₹386650 were recovered and seized as evidence in the instant case. Further investigation of the case

is

going

on,” it added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now