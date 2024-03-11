Bank Fraud Case: ED Attaches Property Worth Rs 4.81 Crore In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Enforcement Directorate on Monday attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore in Jammu and Kashmir in bank fraud case.
In a post on X, ED, said that Srinagar Zonal Office has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs.4.81 Crore in the form of 18 Kanal of land and building.
It said that property belongs to Isfaq Ahmad Zargar of M/s Nikha Ornaments (12.5 marla), Khalil Ahmad Mughal of M/s JK Gold Jewelry (14 Kanal 16 Marla), Md. Asaraf Dev of M/s Raf Raf Tours and Travel (1 Kanal 12 Marla) and Md. Sayed Kaushar Niyazi of M/s Sayed Tours and Travels ( 17 Marla).
