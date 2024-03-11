Global Household Cleaners Market Size, Share And Forecast Till 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Chemicals used to maintain hygiene and keep the home clean are household cleaning products. They are quite crucial in day-to-day operations. The chemical makeup of these household cleaners also contributes to their high effectiveness. Strong acids and bases, insecticides, and organic solvents are all included in the chemical component. A variety of products, including surface cleaners, glass cleaners, bleaches, specialized cleaners, and others, are included in the household cleaners category.

Some key participants in the global market for home cleaners include businesses like Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Procter & Gamble. The market for household cleaners is also expanding more quickly in the Asia-Pacific region, with China and India being the two most important markets.

The market for household cleaners has a wide range of uses, including cleaning floors, bathrooms, kitchens, and fabrics. In light of their numerous uses and wide acceptability, home cleaners are expected to see significant growth in the next years on a global scale due to their vast range of potential applications.

Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Natural Products is Accelerating Market Growth

We are all influenced by chemicals since they have permeated our civilization. As a result, many individuals are drawn to green and natural products since they are non-toxic, gentle on the skin, and kind to the environment. The desire for green cleaning products has propelled the industry's expansion. Natural and green goods are currently in high demand throughout the world. Rising environmental concerns are mostly blamed for the increased demand for natural and organic goods. Because consumers are willing to pay more for natural and organic goods, the industry has undergone a significant transformation.

As people are prepared to spend hours cleaning their homes and pay more for the right product, which will drive the market, it is also anticipated that the usage of harsh chemical products will decline shortly.

A rise in sanitization requirements and an increased emphasis on maintaining hygiene will drive demand for household cleaners.

Home cleaning supplies are frequently used for routine cleaning, pest control, and cleanliness. Because poor cleanliness can result in illnesses like diarrhea and Buruli ulcers, there is a greater emphasis on maintaining proper hygiene. Purchasing hygiene and home care items are an increasing trend in developed and developing nations. Additionally, there is an increase in the usage of household cleaners for commercial purposes, where textile filters and excessive deodorizers have given the market for household cleaners a significant boost.

Unhygienic environments are the root of many diseases, necessitating effective cleaning products to maintain areas germ-free and free of dangerous bacteria like cyanobacteria, staphylococcaceae, and acid bacteria. These factors are anticipated to fuel demand for home cleansers during the projected period.

Growth opportunities for the global household cleaners market

The rising demand for sustainable & eco-friendly products will create an opportunity for market growth

It is anticipated that the high demand for eco-friendly and sustainable household products and the rapid rise in the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable household products will bring about a variety of opportunities that will lead to the expansion of the market for household cleaners over the forecast period.

Regional analysis of the global household cleaners market

The global market for household cleaners is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific has the highest market share due to its vast population and rising disposable incomes. As the region is densely populated, cleaning supplies are popular. Asia Pacific's top producers are China, Japan, and India. Due to environmental concerns, consumers in the region are turning to natural cleaning products. To capitalize on rising market expansion, local firms are producing bio-friendly products.

North America has a large cleaning goods market due to its many producers. Rising environmental concerns in North America have boosted the demand for eco-friendly home-care products. Population-wise, the U.S. is the world's biggest consumer. Europe's well-established market for household cleaning goods is predicted to grow more slowly than in other regions. Many firms spend on R&D to create innovative, eco-friendly household cleaning solutions to reduce their environmental footprints. European laws require producers to maintain excellent product quality. Healthy rivalry fosters market growth.

The Middle East & Africa will be a promising region in the following years. Due to rapid urbanization and population growth, cleaning agents are in high demand.

Due to Latin America's modest population growth, home-care cleaning product consumption will climb gradually. Brazil is predicted to have the most significant CAGR in Latin America due to increased investment and home hygiene awareness.

Key Highlights



The global market for household cleaners was valued at USD 32.37 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 47.04 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.24%.

The global household cleaners market is divided into four parts based on ingredients, product, distribution channel and region. Further, based on ingredients, the market is bifurcated into Natural and Chemical. In 2021, the chemical ingredients market category dominated the market.

The market is divided into Surface cleaners, Glass cleaners, Toilet Bowl cleaners, and Others based on product. The surface cleaner segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on distribution channels, the market is divided into Online and Offline. The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the largest market share.

The global market for household cleaners is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific dominated the market.



Competitive analysis of the global household cleaners market

Some of the key players contributing majorly to the global household cleaners market are Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.), Colgate-Palmolive Co. (U.S.), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (India), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

(Germany), Kao Group

(Japan), The Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (U.K.), S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. (U.S.), Goodmaid Chemicals Corporation

(Malaysia), and Unilever NV

(U.K.).

Recent developments in some of the key players



Henkel Corporation intended to integrate its laundry and home care sector with its beauty care business in January 2022. The business hopes to develop new consumer brands by combining its existing platforms.

Unilever introduced a new dishwashing liquid in December 2021 that uses only natural components. The product was introduced in bottles composed of 100 percent recyclable plastic, more renewable, and 99 percent biodegradable. The corporation wants to lessen its dependence on materials derived from fossil fuels and lower its carbon footprint.



Segmentation

Ingredients



Natural

Chemical



Product



Surface Cleaner

Glass Cleaner

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Others



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa



MENAFN11032024004597010339ID1107961370