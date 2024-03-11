Veterinary Telehealth Market Size, Trends, Growth Rate, Analysis, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Veterinary Telehealth Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

The global veterinary telehealth market size reached US$ 165.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 622.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.84% during 2024-2032.

Veterinary telehealth involves the remote delivery of healthcare services and animal information through digital communication technologies. This emerging trend in veterinary care utilizes telecommunication tools such as video calls, online platforms, and mobile applications to connect pet owners with veterinarians. It enables real-time consultations, diagnostic assessments, and advice without the need for physical presence. Veterinary telehealth offers convenient access to veterinary expertise, particularly in rural or underserved areas. Pet owners can seek guidance on routine care, behavioral issues, or minor health concerns. Additionally, telehealth provides a valuable solution during emergencies or when immediate access to a physical clinic is challenging. It complements traditional care, making veterinary services more accessible, efficient, and responsive to the evolving needs of pet owners.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing pet ownership. In line with this, the growing recognition of pets as family members drives the demand for convenient and accessible veterinary services. Telehealth offers pet owners the flexibility to consult with veterinarians from their homes, reducing stress for both pets and their owners. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements, especially in mobile applications and video communication platforms, facilitate seamless virtual interactions between pet owners and veterinarians. The widespread availability of smartphones and high-speed internet contributes to the ease of accessing veterinary telehealth services. Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth across various sectors, including veterinary care. Social distancing measures and lockdowns have prompted a shift towards virtual consultations, fostering the acceptance and integration of telehealth solutions in the veterinary industry. Moreover, the shortage of veterinarians in certain geographic areas amplifies the value of veterinary telehealth, ensuring pet owners have timely access to professional advice. Additionally, the escalating emphasis on preventive care and the ability to monitor chronic conditions remotely contribute to the market's growth. As technology continues to evolve and awareness of telehealth benefits expands, the veterinary telehealth market is poised for continued expansion, catering to the evolving needs of pet owners and enhancing overall veterinary care accessibility.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Activ4Pets

Airvet Inc.

GuardianVets

Linkyvet

PetDesk

Petriage

TeleTails

Televet

VetChat services Pty Ltd.

VetCT Vetster Inc.

Veterinary Telehealth Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, animal type and service type.

Breakup by Animal Type:



Companion Animal Livestock Animal.

Breakup by Service Type:



Telemedicine

Teleconsulting

Telemonitoring Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

