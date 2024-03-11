Sports And Energy Drinks Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Sports and Energy Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “. The global sports and energy drinks market size reached US$ 112.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 198.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Sports and Energy Drinks Industry:

Rising Health Awareness:

Increasing consumer awareness about health is shaping their beverage preferences towards options that align with their wellness objectives. This includes a desire for beverages that aid in hydration, provide energy, and enhance performance, particularly during physical activities, driving market expansion. This trend is fueled by a heightened recognition of the significance of proper hydration and nutrition for optimal physical performance and recovery. Consequently, there is a rising demand for beverages containing electrolytes for hydration, caffeine for energy, and protein for muscle recovery. Moreover, consumers are seeking drinks with low sugar content and natural ingredients that support their broader health and wellness goals, leading to a favorable market outlook.

Innovative Flavors and Ingredients:

In the dynamic beverage industry, innovation is thriving, particularly evident in sports and energy drinks. Brands are keen on meeting evolving consumer preferences, leading to the introduction of novel flavors and ingredients. Exotic fruits, botanical extracts, and superfoods are ingeniously blended to craft distinctive taste profiles, while functional components like electrolytes, amino acids, and adaptogens are infused to boost health benefits. This strategic approach not only satisfies the demand for variety but also accelerates market expansion. Electrolytes such as sodium and potassium aid hydration, amino acids facilitate muscle repair, and adaptogens assist in stress management and enhancing overall well-being, thereby driving market growth.

Growing E-commerce Sector:

The emergence of e-commerce is revolutionizing the sports and energy drinks industry, providing brands with fresh avenues for marketing, distributing, and vending their products. The ease and availability of online shopping, along with the expansive reach and effectiveness of digital marketing platforms, create significant growth opportunities for companies in this field. Additionally, the surge in online retail investment enables brands to capitalize on the rising trend of online consumer purchases. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels further empower brands to forge stronger connections with customers, gather invaluable data, and tailor their offerings more precisely, thereby expediting market expansion. Moreover, digital advertising, encompassing social media campaigns and collaborations with influencers, serves as a potent tool for engaging a broader audience, amplifying brand presence, and stimulating sales.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Sports and Energy Drinks Industry:



Abbott Nutrition Co.

AJE Group

Britvic PLC

Extreme Drinks Co.

Fraser & Neave Holdings BHD

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Red Bull

Rockstar, Inc.

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Arizona Beverage Company

National Beverage Corp

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Living Essentials Cloud 9 Beverages Priva

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sports-energy-drinks-market/requestsample

Sports Drinks Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Isotonic

Hypertonic Hypotonic

Isotonic holds the largest market share due to its ability to quickly replenish electrolytes lost during exercise and provide hydration.

By Packaging Type:



Bottle (Pet/Glass)

Can Others

Bottles account for the largest market share due to their convenience and portability for consumers on the go.

By Distribution Channel:





Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest segment providing wide accessibility to consumers across various regions.

Energy Drinks Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Alcoholic Non-Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic drinks hold the largest market share due to their appeal and suitability for various occasions, reflecting consumer preferences for functional beverages.

By Type:



Non-Organic Organic

Non-organic energy drinks account for the largest market share due to their affordability and widespread availability, aligning with consumer demand for convenient and accessible energy-boosting options.

By Packaging Type:



Bottle (Pet/Glass)

Can Others

Bottles dominate the market due to their convenience and portability, which resonate with consumers' on-the-go lifestyles and preferences.

By Distribution Channel:





Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest segment as they provide wide accessibility of different products to consumers.

By Target Customer:



Teenagers

Adults Geriatric Population

Adults account for the largest market share due to their purchasing power and the growing demand for energy-boosting products.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market Trends:

Currently, consumers are increasingly interested in sports and energy drinks that provide additional health benefits, such as incorporating natural ingredients, essential vitamins, and minerals. Moreover, there is a rising demand for beverages that offer hydration, energy replenishment, and recovery, all while avoiding artificial additives and excessive sugars, which is impacting market expansion. Additionally, brands are innovating by introducing a variety of flavors and ingredients to meet diverse consumer preferences, including exotic fruits, botanical extracts, and functional additives like electrolytes, amino acids, and adaptogens. Furthermore, companies are employing targeted marketing approaches to appeal to specific demographics such as athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and gamers. Collaborations with sports teams, athletes, and influencers are now commonplace, aiming to enhance brand visibility and credibility.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163