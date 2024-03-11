Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics market size reached US$ 104.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 159.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.71% during 2024-2032.

Sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics involve utilizing a variety of scientific methodologies to ascertain, identify, and affirm the presence of STDs in individuals. This comprehensive process encompasses various techniques such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), point-of-care (PoC) devices, and self-testing kits. Crucially, it serves in the detection and screening of a broad spectrum of sexually transmitted diseases and infections, including but not limited to genital herpes, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, pubic lice, trichomoniasis, acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), bacterial vaginosis, scabies, and chancroid. These diagnostics rely on samples like blood, urine, genital swabs, and bodily fluids to detect STDs, analyzing them for pathogens and associated markers. Commonly diagnosed STDs through these methodologies include gonorrhea, herpes, hepatitis B and C, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and human papillomavirus (HPV). Demonstrating high efficiency and accuracy, they enable early identification of infections, facilitating timely intervention, averting future complications, and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes. By enabling early detection, STD diagnostics allow for prompt and precise treatment, crucial in preventing complications such as infertility and safeguarding unborn children from infections. Presently, STD diagnostics are gaining substantial momentum among physicians worldwide as they offer invaluable insights into the nature and etiology of these diseases.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sexually-transmitted-disease-diagnostics-market/requestsample

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market for sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics is fueled by increasing STD prevalence due to higher rates of unprotected sexual activity and substance abuse. Additionally, the use of STD diagnostics to gauge infection severity, prevent transmission, and guide treatment decisions is boosting market growth. Growing awareness about early disease detection's importance in averting complications like cancer, birth defects, and infertility is also driving market expansion. Multiplex assays' development, allowing for simultaneous detection of multiple STD pathogens in one test, is reducing costs and time while enhancing accuracy, thus speeding up product adoption. The introduction of self-testing kits enables convenient STD testing at home, improving accessibility, comfort, and privacy, and further propelling market growth. Government initiatives aimed at educating the public about STDs, promoting timely diagnosis, and enhancing access to quality treatment and testing facilities are also fueling market expansion. Factors such as increased healthcare spending, investments in advanced diagnostic technologies, and growing individual emphasis on sexual health are expected to further drive market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:



Chlamydia Testing

Syphilis Testing

Gonorrhea Testing

Herpes Simplex Virus Testing

Human Papilloma Virus Testing

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing

Chancroid Testing Others

Device Type Insights:



Laboratory Devices



Thermal Cycler – PCR



Lateral Flow Readers



Flow Cytometers



Absorbance Microplate Reader – Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Others

Point of Care (PoC) Devices



Phone Chips (Microfluidics + ICT) Portable/Bench Top/Rapid Diagnostic Kits

End User Insights:



Laboratory Testing Point of Care (PoC) Testing

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

BioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic Inc., Qiagen N.V.

Quidel Corporation Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163