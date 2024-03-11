Finery Markets Becomes the First Crypto-Native ECN to Pass the SOC 2 Type 1 Examination

(MENAFN- Finery Markets) Limassol, Cyprus – March 7, 2024 – Finery Markets, a premier non-custodial crypto ECN, which provides cutting-edge trading infrastructure and software for institutional market players in over 30 countries, is proud to announce the successful completion of its first SOC 2 Type 1 examination.



The SOC 2 audit, a security compliance benchmark in the traditional financial and technology industries, evaluates an organization's infrastructure, software, staff, data, and policies to protect customers' data. The completion of the inaugural SOC 2 Type 1 examination marks a pivotal moment in Finery Markets' journey towards enhancing trust and credibility among market players.

The Finery Markets’ commitment to an institutional-grade trading setup and services has facilitated the integration of over 100 digital asset players. These range from payment providers to brokers and OTC desks, all incorporated into an expansive ecosystem. By providing these entities with advanced trading solutions and access to a diverse network of institutional partners, Finery Markets empowers them to navigate their crypto trading operations efficiently and reliably.



The completion of this examination underscores Finery Markets’ unwavering dedication to the standards of security and integrity, further solidifying their position as a trusted leader in the institutional crypto trading landscape. By engaging with 360 Advanced, a recognized leader in compliance services, Finery Markets was able to navigate the examination process effectively.



"Our goal at Finery Markets has always been to provide institutional-grade services to our clients," said Konstantin Shulga, CEO and co-founder at Finery Markets. "Completing our SOC 2 Type 1 examination demonstrates our dedication to implementing robust security controls for safeguarding client data. This milestone further strengthens our position as a trusted leader in the institutional crypto trading space."



The attainment of a SOC 2 Type 1 examination not only reinforces Finery Markets' dedication to security but also positions the company for sustained growth and success in the competitive crypto trading landscape.



"At Finery Markets, we're not just about innovation, but also about integrating the best of traditional finance into the crypto space," commented Ilia Drozdov, co-founder of Finery Markets. "We're proud to have completed our SOC 2 Type 1 examination, a testament to our commitment to safety and security, particularly as we witness a rapid increase in institutional crypto adoption.”













