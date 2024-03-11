Israeli war on Gaza impacts economy

(MENAFN) The Palestinian economy has been reeling from significant losses amounting to USD2.3 billion incurred during the first four months of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, spanning from October 2023 to January 2024. This staggering figure translates to an average daily loss of approximately USD19 million. It's important to note that these losses do not even encompass the direct damage inflicted on property and assets, further exacerbating the economic turmoil gripping the region.



The repercussions of the conflict have been dire, with the majority of facilities in the Gaza Strip ceasing operations either partially or entirely due to widespread destruction. More than 80,000 establishments across Palestine halted production or experienced a sharp decline in output. This economic downturn has left over 153,000 workers in Gaza unemployed, with the exception of those employed in the critical sectors of health and relief.



Preliminary assessments reveal that economic activity in the West Bank suffered a significant setback, with production levels plummeting by 27 percent during the aforementioned period. This decline translates to an estimated loss of around USD1.5 billion compared to normal production levels. Particularly alarming is the Gaza Strip's staggering loss, which amounted to a staggering 86 percent of its natural production, equating to approximately USD810 million in value. Such extensive economic devastation is expected to have far-reaching implications, negatively impacting public revenues across Palestine.



The widespread destruction and disruption caused by the conflict have not only inflicted immense human suffering but have also dealt a severe blow to the Palestinian economy. Rebuilding and revitalizing economic infrastructure will be crucial in the long road to recovery, as communities strive to overcome the profound economic challenges wrought by the conflict in Gaza.

