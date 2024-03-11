Gold prices exhibit stability amid interest rate cut speculation

(MENAFN) Gold prices exhibited stability on Monday, following a streak of unprecedented increases, as traders eagerly anticipated the release of the US inflation report to glean insights into the potential timeline for interest rate adjustments. In spot transactions, the price of gold reached USD2,180.75 per ounce by 09:56 GMT, after attaining an unprecedented level of USD2,194.99 for the fourth consecutive day on Friday. This surge came in the wake of data indicating a slowdown in the US labor market.



Meanwhile, US gold futures settled at USD2,186.60, reflecting the cautious sentiment prevailing among investors. The upcoming release of US consumer price data for February, scheduled for Tuesday, is expected to provide further clarity on inflation trends, thereby influencing market expectations regarding future monetary policy decisions.



Lukman Otunuga, chief analyst at FXTM, emphasized the continued appeal of gold amid widespread anticipation that the Federal Reserve will opt to lower interest rates within the year. Otunuga highlighted the market's keen anticipation of the forthcoming US inflation data, underscoring its potential impact on shaping investor sentiment and guiding future trading strategies.



According to the CME Group's Fed Watch service, traders currently assess a 73 percent probability that the US Federal Reserve will enact a decision to lower interest rates in June. This assessment reflects the prevailing market sentiment and underscores the significance of economic indicators, such as inflation data, in informing monetary policy expectations and driving market movements in the precious metals sector.

