Credit financing increase to trade, Industry sectors in UAE

(MENAFN) According to the latest data released by the Central Bank of the Emirates, credit financing extended by national banks to the trade and industry sectors in the country experienced a significant uptick, reaching approximately 24.7 billion dirhams in the year 2023. This surge propelled the cumulative balance of credit provided by national banks to these sectors to 741.8 billion dirhams by the end of December, marking a notable increase from about 717.1 billion dirhams recorded at the close of December 2022, reflecting a robust growth rate of 3.44 percent over a 12-month period.



The Central Bank's statistics highlight that credit facilities extended to the commercial and industrial sectors encompass a variety of financial products, including lending to residents through discounted commercial papers, insurance firms, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Notably, the volume of credit financing granted by national banks accounts for a significant proportion, standing at 90.2 percent of the total cumulative credit balance extended to both sectors, which amounted to 822.7 billion dirhams by the end of December. In contrast, foreign banks contributed approximately 9.8 percent, equivalent to 80.9 billion dirhams.



Breaking down the distribution of credit across Emirates, the cumulative balance of credit provided by banks in Abu Dhabi to the trade and industry sectors totaled about 361.9 billion dirhams, while those in Dubai amounted to approximately 356.2 billion dirhams. Additionally, banks in other emirates collectively extended credit amounting to 104.6 billion dirhams to support trade and industrial activities.



In terms of banking preferences, conventional banks emerged as the primary contributors, accounting for approximately 81.8 percent of the total credit financing granted to the trade and industry sectors, totaling 673.3 billion dirhams by the end of December. Meanwhile, Islamic banks demonstrated a significant presence, with their share reaching around 149.4 billion dirhams, equivalent to 18.2 percent of the total credit extended to these sectors. This dynamic underscores the diversity within the banking sector and reflects the collaborative efforts to support the growth and development of trade and industry in the UAE.

MENAFN11032024000045015682ID1107961256