TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin May Be Questioned By ED, NCB: Sources

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) might question Tamil Nadu Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, after drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested two days ago, claimed that he had given Rs 7 lakh to the minister.

Sources told IANS that Jaffer Sadiq had confessed in front of the NCB that he had given around Rs 7 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin's son, last year.

“The agency has initiated a probe and Udhayanidhi Stalin might be asked to join the investigation,” said the sources.

Following the statement and confession of Jaffer Sadiq, the ED had also registered a case under PMLA for his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking case.

Meanwhile, another source said that the NCB is also expected to summon Udhayanidhi Stalin in connection with Jaffer Sadiq's claims.

It is pertinent to mention that the NCB will be probing the drug case while the ED will investigate the case under the PMLA.

Last month, the NCB uncovered a significant drug cartel and apprehended three individuals from Tamil Nadu.

Through various raids, authorities seized 50 kg of the drug-manufacturing substance Pseudoephedrine, concealed within food powder and desiccated coconut, destined for Australia and New Zealand.

According to the NCB, Jaffer Sadiq led the network responsible for procuring Pseudoephedrine in India and smuggling it to Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia disguised as food-grade cargo.

The NCB alleged that the drug lord's syndicate had dispatched 45 shipments over three years, totaling around 3,500 kgs of Pseudoephedrine.

During interrogation, he purportedly admitted to earning substantial profits from his illegal drug trade, which he said had invested in legitimate businesses such as films, construction, and hospitality.

The agencies are investigating Jaffer Sadiq's financial connections related to drug trafficking to uncover his funding sources and identify those benefiting from drug proceeds.