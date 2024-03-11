Robotic Lawn Mower Market Size, Top Share To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A robotic lawnmower is an autonomous machine used for lawn grass cutting. Robotic lawnmowers can maintain up to 320,000 square feet of vegetation. Some robotic lawnmowers have self-docking capabilities, and others, if necessary, have rain sensors, which eradicate almost all human interaction. Modern robotic lawnmowers may be equipped with sophisticated sensors that allow them to autonomously mow around obstacles or shut down when it begins to rain. Robotic lawnmowers eliminate human intervention, allowing users to operate with optimal efficacy and productivity.

Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Golf Courses Drives the Global Market

In 2020, there were over 38,000 golf courses in 205 countries across the globe. Participation in golf has increased considerably from one year to the next, and the sport is gaining popularity worldwide. Even after the pandemic in 2020, golf participation skyrocketed. In 2020, the number of golfers in the United States will reach approximately 25 million, an increase of approximately 2% and nearly 500,000 from 2019. The increasing number of public golf clubs also encourages more individuals to participate. Consequently, the increasing number of golfers is fueling the construction of new courses, increasing the demand for robotic lawnmowers.

Adoption of Technologies (AI, Sensors, GPS) Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Rapid technological advancements in the past few years have led to the development of new technologies for lawn care equipment. The intelligent autonomous lawnmower has a GPS, allowing it to navigate the facility autonomously. The equipment also utilizes intelligent technology for mapping the facilities, with increased computing power in a compact footprint controlled by a smartphone in conjunction with low-cost optics and sensors.

The autonomous lawnmowers are also equipped with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular circuitry, allowing users to remotely control the mowers via smartphones. Therefore, integrating equipment with smartphones enables users to readily locate equipment via smart devices. Consequently, incorporating such technology into the apparatus will generate market expansion opportunities during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant

global robotic lawn mower market

shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.95% during the forecast period. The significant regional market share can be attributed to the widespread implementation of robotic equipment in numerous industries, including hospitality, education, and others, due to the high labor cost. Expanding commercial spaces, increasing business investments, and rising government expenditure on infrastructure are also anticipated to increase demand for the product in the region over the coming years. The Western European horticulture market is mature. Consequently, development opportunities in the region are likely to be sluggish.

In addition, gardening, sustainability, and ethical living are acquiring traction in Poland, which is anticipated to stimulate market expansion. Europe has numerous natural turf sports venues that conduct multiple annual tournaments. Consequently, the prevalence of numerous stadiums and sports fields drives the demand for robotic lawnmowers due to the need for continuous maintenance.

North America is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.27% over the forecast period. Numerous end-users are adopting technologies that can reduce labor costs and boost productivity due to the escalating labor costs in North America. It will enable organizations to utilize the labor for other value-added duties and concentrate on revenue-generating activities. Thus, the high labor cost will likely increase regional demand for autonomous mowers. This region's inhabitants are early adopters of all newly introduced technologies. Continuous innovation and development in the Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning, and other technologies result in greater market penetration of technologically superior products. This will likely contribute positively to market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights



The global robotic lawn mower market was valued at USD 2.21 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 6.10 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.95% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the lawn area, the global robotic lawn mower market is segmented into small-sized, medium-sized, and large-sized segments.

The small-sized segment owns the highest market share and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.91% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global robotic lawn mower market is divided into smart and non-smart robotic lawn mowers.

The non-smart robotic lawn mower segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.31% over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global robotic lawn mower market is divided into residential, golf courses and other sports arenas, professional landscaping services, and others.

The residential segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.41% over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global robotic lawn mower market is bifurcated into offline and online channels.

The offline segment dominates the global market and is projected to grow by a CAGR of 11.53% over the forecast period.

Europe is the most significant global robotic lawn mower market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.95% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key global robotic lawn mower market players are AL-KO, Deere & Co., Honda, Yamabiko, Positec Tools, Husqvarna, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA, & ZCS, Briggs & Stratton, Greenworks Tools, Hitachi Ltd., Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology, STIHL, SUMEC, and others.

Market News



In August 2023, Kress, a leading European manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, introduced a new line of robotic lawnmowers equipped with the most innovative positioning technology available on the market. The new line of Kress Mission RTKn robotic mowers is designed for householders and prosumers seeking solutions to maintain expansive or meticulously manicured lawns with maximum efficiency and minimal manual labor.

In August 2023, Hookii introduced the Neomow X autonomous lawn mower. The new model succeeds the Neomow S, which was introduced in April of this year. The Neomow X employs LiDAR SLAM Navigation to mow your lawn without a perimeter wire efficiently.



Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Segmentation

By Lawn Area



Small-Sized

Medium-Sized

Large-Sized



By Technology



Non-Smart

Smart



By End-User



Residential

Golf Courses and Other Sports Arenas

Professional Landscaping Services

Others



By Distribution Channel



Offline

Online



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



