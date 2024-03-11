Asia-Pacific Slated To Dominate The Pressure Relief Mattress Market, With Increasing Healthcare Investments During The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Japan Notes Higher Prevalence of Pressure Injuries as the Country Struggles with its Rapidly Aging Population

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow from a value of USD 188.2 million in 2016 to USD 441.3 million in 2029. In the region, China, India, and Indonesia have younger populations compared to Japan, and the prevalence of pressure ulcers in Japan is higher due to its older population. Japan is facing a severe crisis in terms of its aging population and their ailments, one of which is pressure injuries.

A study conducted in Goto, Japan, in 2017, indicated that close to 10% of the 1,126 participants had one or more pressure injuries, which is a relatively high share for a rural setting. As the number of pressure injuries rises, the case for prevention of pressure injuries becomes stronger, thereby increasing the demand for pressure relief mattresses.

Australia and New Zealand Record High Prevalence of Pressure Injuries and a Corresponding High Figure for Expenditure on Pressure Injury Treatment

The prevalence of pressure ulcers is also higher in Australia and New Zealand. A report published by the New South Wales government in 2017 stated that the overall prevalence rate in NSW is 7.7%. Also, the expenditure on the treatment of pressure injuries in Australia is around USD 600 million per year.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak is visible in all sectors globally and has led to widespread disruption in the supply chain. The sealing of borders and limited transportation is changing the very meaning of globalization.

The medical industry globally relies on foreign equipment manufacturers from countries, such as China, that manufacture medical devices and components. With the disruption of the supply chain and governments' apprehensiveness to buy from China, the prices of medical instruments and devices are likely to rise. Furthermore, hospitals and healthcare facilities are stocking up essential medical devices and instruments, taking into consideration the tight demand without reviewing their budgets, which may lead to wasted spending and inefficiencies in the shorter run.

Pressure Relief Mattress Market Segmentation

By Type



Fluid-filled mattress

Air filled mattress

Solid filled mattress



By Distribution Channel



Direct sales

Indirect sales



Retail outlets

Online retail

Distributors







By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



South America



Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

The Rest of South America



Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



Japan

China

India

South Korea

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



The Rest of the World



Africa

The Middle East





