United States Egg Powder Market Price, Size, Sales Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ United States Egg Powder Market Report by Type (Whole Egg Powder, Yolk Egg Powder, White Egg Powder), End Use (Bakery, Sauces, Dressings and Mixes, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The United States egg powder market size reached US$ 925.8 Million in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,340.0 Million by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during

2024-2032.

Egg powder is made from whole eggs that have been dehydrated and turned into powder form. It involves the process of removing the moisture from the eggs while maintaining their nutritional value and flavor. It is a rich source of high-quality protein, encompassing all the essential amino acids needed by the body. It contains lower levels of carbohydrates, cholesterol, and fat compared to whole eggs. It is known as a convenient alternative to fresh eggs in cooking and baking, in situations where fresh eggs are not readily available or when a longer shelf life is desired. It is utilized in food production, such as in the manufacturing of baked goods, pasta, and sauces. It is employed in camping and emergency food supplies due to its long shelf life and ease of storage. It is also used as a dietary supplement in fitness and bodybuilding processes due to its high protein content.

United States Egg Powder Market Trends and Drivers

Presently, busy lifestyles and hectic work schedules of consumers are encouraging them to adopt convenient alternatives to fresh eggs, providing the same nutritional benefits in a shelf-stable form. This represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market in the United States. In addition, the extended life self reduces the risk of wastage due to spoilage, making egg powder an attractive option for consumers and food manufactures looking to minimize food waste, thereby strengthening the market growth in the US. Moreover, there is a growing consciousness among consumers about the ingredients in their food products. They are also preferring products with clean labels, which is driving the demand for natural and minimally processed ingredients like egg powder in the country. Apart from this, the increasing awareness among the masses about the importance of protein-rich diets and the nutritional benefits of eggs, along with the burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) industry, is impelling the growth of the market in the country.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Whole Egg Powder

Yolk Egg Powder White Egg Powder

Breakup by End Use:



Bakery

Sauces, Dressings and Mixes Others (Desserts, Dietary Supplements, Pharma, etc.)



Breakup by Region:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

