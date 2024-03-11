United States Payment Gateways Market 2024, Share, Top Companies And Growth 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ United States Payment Gateways Market Report by Application (Large Enterprises, Micro and Small Enterprises, Mid-Size Enterprises), Mode of Interaction (Hosted Payment Gateways, Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways, API/Non-Hosted Payment Gateways, Local Bank Integrates, Direct Payment Gateways, Platform-Based Payment Gateways), and Region 2024-2032 “, The United States payment gateways market size reached US$ 5,586.5 Million in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8,453.0 Million by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during

2024-2032.

A payment gateway is a technology service that facilitates online transactions by authorizing payments for e-commerce websites, online retailers, and other online businesses. It acts as a mediator between the merchant website and the financial organizations that process payments, such as banks and credit card companies. It supports transactions in multiple currencies, allowing businesses to sell their products or services internationally and reach a broader customer base. It automates payment processing tasks like authorization, settlement, and reconciliation, saving time and resources of the company that would be spent on manual processes. It offers built-in fraud detection and prevention tools, helping organizations mitigate the risk of fraudulent transactions and chargebacks. It is used in retail stores to process payments via credit or debit cards, mobile wallets, and other electronic payment methods. It is also utilized in banks and financial institutions to facilitate online banking transactions, fund transfers, and bill payments for their customers.

Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-payment-gateways-market/requestsample

United States Payment Gateways Market Trends and Drivers

Presently, the rising internet penetration and shifting individual preferences towards online shopping, along with the thriving e-commerce sector, represent one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market in the United States. Additionally, the increasing shift towards digital payments due to convenience, speed, and security is catalyzing the demand for payment gateways that support various payment methods, including credit or debit cards, digital wallets, bank transfers, and alternative payment solutions. Besides this, the growing threat of cyberattacks and data breaches is driving the demand for payment gateways as they offer robust security features like encryption, tokenization, and fraud detection or prevention, preferred by merchants looking to safeguard customer data and mitigate the risk of payment fraud. Moreover, the rising number of subscription-based business models, including streaming services, software-as-a-service (SaaS), and subscription boxes, is contributing to the market growth in the US. Apart from this, ongoing innovations in payment technology, such as contactless payments, biometric authentication, and real-time transaction processing, are bolstering the growth of the market in the country.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Application:



Large Enterprises

Micro and Small Enterprises Mid-Size Enterprises

Breakup by Mode of Interaction:



Hosted Payment Gateways

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

API/Non-Hosted Payment Gateways

Local Bank Integrates

Direct Payment Gateways Platform-Based Payment Gateways

Breakup by Region:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163