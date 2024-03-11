Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan, on assuming top office and taking the oath.

KUWAIT -- Up to 10 nominees for the upcoming National Assembly elections have delivered their candidacy papers to the election affairs department on Monday, the eighth day for delivering the nominations for the 2024 polls due on April 4.

RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia has expressed support for Arab League efforts to bring on a political settlement in Libya.

CAIRO -- Egypt has anew cautioned against dire repercussions from expanding the regional conflict namely a possible Israeli offensive on Rafah, Gaza Strip.

