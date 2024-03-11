Zambian President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia has sent
a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
It gives me great pleasure, on behalf of the Government and
people of the Republic of Zambia, to extend heartfelt
congratulations to Your Excellency on your re-election victory as
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Your re-election is a firm affirmation of the trust and
confidence that the people of Azerbaijan have in your able
leadership and vision to steer the country to greater prosperity.
As you assume your fifth term of office, I wish to reaffirm my
Government`s commitment and desire to working closely with your
Government to strengthen relations and cooperation between our two
countries.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration and best wishes for your continued personal good
health and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan.
Hakainde Hichilema
President of the Republic of Zambia"
