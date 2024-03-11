Ceremony Of Signing Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Documents Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan documents has been
held with the participation of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azernews reports.
