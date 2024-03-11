               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Kazakhstan Watch Ceremony Marking Arrival Of Container Train From China To Baku


(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev watched via a video link the ceremony marking the arrival of a container train from China's Xi'an terminal to Baku's Absheron station, Azernews reports.

