Iran's Permit To Open Air Route From India To Armenia Promises Negative Impact On S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Editorial

Armenia is exploring new ways to arm itself. After France, Greece, and Cyprus, the Yerevan authorities, who tried to get help from India, found the air route more appropriate. So, in order to sell its weapons to Armenia in a safer and easier way, India is establishing an air corridor to Armenia. India and Armenia supposedly want to open this air route "to handle export of strategic importance", sources say in India.

Thus, according to a source, "HAL & CONCOR have established HALCON, a Joint Working Group for the purpose of the same."

First of all, it should be noted that this air line envisaged by India can be realized only through Iran. Azerbaijan will never allow its airspace to be used by India and Armenia for these purposes.

On the other hand, although this air line is possible only through Iran, the fact that official Tehran allows it also creates a threat against itself. Therefore, Iran should not allow this plan to come true by any means.

In this way, it is envisaged to transport weapons produced in India under a French licence to Armenia. This also suggests that this plan serves India and France's nefarious policy of trading through Armenia and targeting the South Caucasus rather than expanding Armenia's military arsenal.

The operation of the European Union mission in Armenia, Yerevan's gradually ceasing its military cooperation with the Kremlin, and, at the same time, the increasingly narrowing of the scope of the Russian military contingent in Armenia and even the planning of its termination in the coming period show that Armenia is completely under the dictates of the West. Because all the above listed already clearly show that the Western powers intend to gather in Armenia and create a new front against Russia with their strategic goals. In other words, it becomes clear that the process of transferring Armenia completely under the control of the West is underway.

Iran has contributed to the realisation of this plan by creating conditions for a strategic air route between India and Armenia, and it is quite predictable what kind of problems it will cause for Iran itself.