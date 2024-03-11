Iran's Permit To Open Air Route From India To Armenia Promises Negative Impact On S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Editorial
Armenia is exploring new ways to arm itself. After France,
Greece, and Cyprus, the Yerevan authorities, who tried to get help
from India, found the air route more appropriate. So, in order to
sell its weapons to Armenia in a safer and easier way, India is
establishing an air corridor to Armenia. India and Armenia
supposedly want to open this air route "to handle export of
strategic importance", sources say in India.
Thus, according to a source, "HAL & CONCOR have established
HALCON, a Joint Working Group for the purpose of the same."
First of all, it should be noted that this air line envisaged by
India can be realized only through Iran. Azerbaijan will never
allow its airspace to be used by India and Armenia for these
purposes.
On the other hand, although this air line is possible only
through Iran, the fact that official Tehran allows it also creates
a threat against itself. Therefore, Iran should not allow this plan
to come true by any means.
In this way, it is envisaged to transport weapons produced in
India under a French licence to Armenia. This also suggests that
this plan serves India and France's nefarious policy of trading
through Armenia and targeting the South Caucasus rather than
expanding Armenia's military arsenal.
The operation of the European Union mission in Armenia,
Yerevan's gradually ceasing its military cooperation with the
Kremlin, and, at the same time, the increasingly narrowing of the
scope of the Russian military contingent in Armenia and even the
planning of its termination in the coming period show that Armenia
is completely under the dictates of the West. Because all the above
listed already clearly show that the Western powers intend to
gather in Armenia and create a new front against Russia with their
strategic goals. In other words, it becomes clear that the process
of transferring Armenia completely under the control of the West is
underway.
Iran has contributed to the realisation of this plan by creating
conditions for a strategic air route between India and Armenia, and
it is quite predictable what kind of problems it will cause for
Iran itself.
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107961131
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.