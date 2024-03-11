Russian Troops Strike Twice In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck twice in the Zaporizhzhia district.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The Russians have just struck twice in the Zaporizhzhia district. Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia itself," Fedorov wrote.

He added that information about the victims and the damage is being clarified.

As reported, over the past day, Russian troops struck 225 times in nine towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region.