Russian Troops Strike Twice In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck twice in the Zaporizhzhia district.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The Russians have just struck twice in the Zaporizhzhia district. Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia itself," Fedorov wrote.
Read also: Zaporizhzhia
holds talks with well-known architecture firm on design of underground school
He added that information about the victims and the damage is being clarified.
As reported, over the past day, Russian troops struck 225 times in nine towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region.
MENAFN11032024000193011044ID1107961129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.