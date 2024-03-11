Introducing India's First GCC Workplace Awards Powered By Zyoin Group

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 15 February 2024: Zyoin Group, the leader in providing unparalleled staffing and recruitment solutions, takes immense pleasure in announcing the inaugural edition of India's prestigious GCC Workplace Awards 2024 - an event that promises to recognize and celebrate excellence in fostering positive work environments.



Acknowledging the remarkable dedication of organizations to create workplaces that inspire and thrive, Zyoin extends a cordial invitation to participate in the Top 24 of 2024 Global Capability Centres. This exclusive event is set to be a highlight in the business calendar, and companies are encouraged to seize this opportunity to showcase their commitment to creating a conducive and empowering work atmosphere.



The GCC Workplace Awards aims to highlight and honor organizations that have consistently demonstrated outstanding efforts in nurturing positive workplace cultures.



As a testament to the significance of these accolades, organizations are urged to submit their nominations before the closing date on 30 April 2024. The Top 24 of 2024 GCC Awards ceremony promises to be a grand affair, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries to celebrate the collective achievements in cultivating exceptional workplaces.



About Workplace Awards:

The Workplace Awards, presented by Zyoin Group, are designed to acknowledge and celebrate the epitome of excellence within Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across India. As the nation's first GCC award of its kind, we take great pride in establishing a platform for a magnificent celebration of success, innovation, and transformative workplace cultures.

