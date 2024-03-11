FLAME University Signs Groundbreaking MOU With Harvard University\'S Center For Geographic Analysis

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, India: FLAME University, the pioneer of interdisciplinary education in India, announces its collaboration with Harvard University\'s prestigious Center for Geographic Analysis (CGA). This landmark association sets the stage for pioneering research in the critical areas of health, nutrition, and population policy.



The collaboration envisages developing research on understanding population, health, and development issues - particularly maternal and child health and nutrition - at the global level. More specifically, the joint research will focus on analyzing secondary datasets from Demographic and Health Surveys for more than 190 low and middle income countries to understand the geographical variation and cross-country comparison in the prevalence of health and nutrition outcomes among children. For example, anthropometric failures, anemia, communicable diseases, healthcare delivery services, and sustainable development goals. The research will be conducted with the technical support of the Center for Geographic Analysis at Harvard University, under the supervision of Prof. S. V. Subramanian, Professor at Harvard University.



Commenting on the association, Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor of FLAME University, stated, \"We are honoured to join forces with Harvard University\'s Center for Geographic Analysis, a beacon of excellence in geospatial research. This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing knowledge and addressing pressing global challenges through interdisciplinary research.\"



The collaboration will not only facilitate faculty exchange programs but also include capacity-building workshops and knowledge exchange seminars to foster academic growth and cross-cultural learning opportunities for both institutions.



Established in 2006, the Center for Geographic Analysis (CGA) at Harvard University has been at the forefront of supporting research and teaching across various disciplines related to geospatial technology and methods. By leveraging its expertise and resources, the CGA strengthens the university-wide geographic information systems (GIS) infrastructure and services, enabling scholarly research and improving the ability to teach GIS and geospatial data science.



\"We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with FLAME University,\" remarked Professor SV Subramanian, Professor, Harvard University. \"Our shared commitment to advancing geographic analysis in the context of health, nutrition, and population policy will undoubtedly lead to innovative solutions with real-world impact.\"



FLAME University looks forward to leveraging this partnership to enhance its academic offerings and provide invaluable learning experiences for its students and faculty members.



About the Center for Geographic Analysis at Harvard University:



The Center for Geographic Analysis (CGA) at Harvard University was established in 2006 to deliver geospatial support for research and teaching in all disciplines across the University. Over the years, the Centerâ€TMs mission has evolved into (1) Cultivate spatial thinking in education, (2) Apply emerging geospatial technologies in support of research, and (3) Advance geographic information science through innovation. The CGA is home to a core professional staff, research and teaching associates, and a rotating community of visiting fellows and student interns. CGA staffâ€TMs expertise covers all aspects of geospatial technology. The staff works closely with several outstanding research centers and initiatives at Harvard that possess unique and critical space-time research interests, and provides geospatial consultation, research assistance, teaching support, and technical training to anyone with a Harvard affiliation. The Center represents Harvard University in national and international organizations in the geospatial field, and is a research site in the Spatiotemporal Innovation Center funded by the Industryâ€“University Cooperative Research Centers Program (I/UCRC) of the National Science Foundation (NSF). The CGA is a member organization in the Institute for Quantitative Social Science (IQSS).

Company :-The Other Circle

User :- Shivani Sharma

Email :...

Mobile:- 7045119322