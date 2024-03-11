Kuwait PM Congratulates Pakistan President On Assuming Top Office

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem sent a cable of congratulation to Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan, on assuming top office and taking the oath. (end) ao

