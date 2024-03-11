Industrial Production Sees 1.36% Increase In January

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 11 (Petra) - The industrial production quantities index exhibited a modest uptick in January 2024, rising by 1.36 percent to 85.64 points compared to 84.49 points recorded during the same period last year, according to the latest monthly report from the Department of Statistics.The report highlighted that this increase in the index was primarily driven by a 1.35 percent uptick in the production quantities of the manufacturing sector, coupled with a 1.33 percent increase in the extractive industries sector, alongside a 1.62 percent rise in the production quantities of the electricity sector.Furthermore, the index witnessed a 1.32 percent increase in January 2024 compared to December 2023, reaching 85.64 points compared to 84.53 points.This monthly increase, as outlined in the report, was attributed to a rise in the production quantities of the manufacturing sector by 0.8 percent, an increase of 4.9 percent in the production quantities of the extractive industries sector, and a 6 percent increase in the production quantities of the electricity sector.