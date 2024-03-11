Parliament Passes Amendments To Retirement Law, Enhances Tourism Law

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 11 (Petra) - The Lower House of Parliament voted by a large margin to pass amendments to the Civil Retirement Law of 2019, which the Senate had returned. They also moved two draft laws to respective committees, addressing Planning and International Cooperation for 2024 and Tourism Law amendments.In the session chaired by Ahmed Safadi and attended by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and Cabinet members, the Lower House approved adjustments proposed by the Senate to the Civil Retirement Law, adapting phrases and expanding coverage to various officials.Originally rejected by the Lower House of Parliament, the Civil Retirement Law faced modifications due to financial implications. The revisions ensure the inclusion of officials like ministers and council members, rectifying disparities caused by prior legislation.Additionally, the Lower House endorsed amendments to the Civil Procedure Code of 2024, aiming to streamline legal processes and alleviate burdens on the Court of Cassation.Proposed changes to the Planning and International Cooperation Law aim to bolster ministry roles as central coordinators for development initiatives and funding sources.Similarly, amendments to the Tourism Law seek to enhance sector competitiveness, simplify licensing processes, and empower the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in managing tourist routes and fostering local community development.