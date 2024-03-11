Real Estate Market Sees Jd1bln In Trading Volume In 2 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 11 (Petra) - The Jordanian real estate market witnessed robust trading activity during January and February 2024, with the total trading volume soaring to approximately JD1.082 billion.According to the latest monthly report released by the Department of Lands and Survey, the trading volume for February alone surged to about JD582 million, marking a 17 percent increase compared to the same month in 2023.Despite this uptick in trading volume, the report indicates a marginal 1 percent increase in revenue, reaching approximately JD43.6 million during the same period.However, the report also highlights a slight downturn in real estate sales, declining by 4 percent overall. Apartment sales dipped by 1 percent, while land sales experienced a more pronounced 4 percent decrease.Breaking down the figures further, February's revenue witnessed a substantial 18 percent surge compared to the corresponding month in 2023, reaching nearly JD22 million.