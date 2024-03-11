Field Hospital Khan Yunis/2 Begins Medical Operations In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 11 (Petra) - The team at Jordan's Field Hospital Khan Yunis/2 in southern Gaza opened its doors to patients and visitors on Sunday to extend medical and therapeutic aid, easing the plight of Gaza families amid the war on Gaza.The hospital commander affirmed the hospital's commitment to its humanitarian mission, highlighting the professionalism of the medical staff, who diligently implement the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, providing services with utmost efficiency.The hospital's director emphasized the readiness of the medical staff to fulfill their duties competently, underscoring the prompt initiation of all necessary procedures upon arrival to commence hospital operations.Accompanied by 28 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, the hospital teams ensure the fulfillment of their tasks, consistent with the ongoing efforts of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army.Following their humanitarian and medical service, the personnel of Jordan's Private Field Hospital/2 have returned home, having attended to a total of 44,906 patients.