Amman Stock Exchange Sees Slight Dip In Daily Trading


3/11/2024 8:02:58 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 11 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded its daily trading with a marginal decrease of 0.05 percent, settling at 2,498 points.
Trading today saw approximately 4.6 million shares exchanged across 2,224 contracts, totaling about JD9 million.
Twenty-five companies experienced declines in share prices, while thirty-three witnessed increases, and thirty-two remained unchanged.

