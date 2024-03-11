Amman Stock Exchange Sees Slight Dip In Daily Trading

Amman, Mar. 11 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded its daily trading with a marginal decrease of 0.05 percent, settling at 2,498 points.Trading today saw approximately 4.6 million shares exchanged across 2,224 contracts, totaling about JD9 million.Twenty-five companies experienced declines in share prices, while thirty-three witnessed increases, and thirty-two remained unchanged.

