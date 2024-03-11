Glycerol Market Size, Share & Trends Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Glycerol Market Report by Source (Biodiesel, Fatty Alcohol, Fatty Acids, and Others), Type (Crude, Refined), End Use Industry (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Chemical Intermediates, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global glycerol market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.21% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/glycerol-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Glycerol Industry:

Growing Demand for Personal Care Products:

The escalating demand for personal care products is propelling the market growth. Glycerol, also known as glycerin, offers exceptional moisturizing properties, making it an essential ingredient in skincare and haircare products. Its ability to attract and retain moisture ensures that these products effectively hydrate the skin and hair, addressing concerns about dryness and maintaining a youthful appearance. Furthermore, glycerol is renowned for its gentle and non-irritating nature, making it suitable for individuals with sensitive skin. This inclusivity is broadening the user base for glycerol-based personal care items. Moreover, individuals are seeking natural and sustainable ingredients in their beauty products, which is encouraging the adoption of glycerol due to its biodegradable and renewable nature.

Increasing Use in the Food and Beverage (F&B) Industry:

The rising utilization of glycerol in the food and beverage (F&B) industry is supporting the market growth. Glycerol is used as a versatile ingredient in this sector due to its multifaceted properties. It serves as an excellent humectant, attracting and retaining moisture in food products, which is crucial for maintaining freshness and preventing them from drying out. Moreover, glycerol functions as a natural sweetener, offering a healthier alternative to traditional sugar, thus aligning with the growing preference for reduced sugar intake. The role of glycerol as a sugar substitute is particularly essential in the production of sugar-free and low-calorie foods, catering to health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, glycerol plays a pivotal role in confectionery and bakery products, enhancing texture, taste, and shelf life.

Growing Employment in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare:

The increasing employment of glycerol in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors for ensuring the efficacy and safety of pharmaceutical products is bolstering the market growth. Glycerol is used as a pharmaceutical excipient, where it serves as a versatile and indispensable ingredient in drug formulations. It has hygroscopic properties, which make it an excellent choice for preserving the stability of medications, preventing them from drying out or undergoing undesirable changes during storage. Moreover, glycerol is often utilized as a solvent and diluent for various pharmaceutical compounds, facilitating the preparation of drug solutions and suspensions. Additionally, its role as a lubricant in the production of soft gelatin capsules further underscores its significance in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Glycerol Industry:



ADM

Aemetis Inc.

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG

Dow Inc.

Emery Oleochemicals

Fine Chemicals & Scientific Co.

Godrej Industries Limited

Kao Corporation.

KLK OLEO

KPL International Limited P&G Chemicals

Glycerol Market Report Segmentation:

By Source:



Biodiesel

Fatty Alcohol

Fatty Acids Others

Biodiesel exhibits a clear dominance in the market attributed to the growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly energy sources.

By Type:



Crude Refined

Refined represents the largest segment due to its widespread application across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and personal care.

By End Use Industry:



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Chemical Intermediates Others

Personal care and cosmetics hold the biggest market share, owing to the rising demand for organic and natural ingredients in beauty products.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market, driven by the increasing demand for glycerol in various industries and favorable government policies promoting biodiesel production.

Global Glycerol Market Trends:

Technological advancements in the processing of glycerol are contributing to the market growth. Innovations in the purification and refining of glycerol are making its production more efficient and cost-effective. In addition, the development of new methodologies for converting glycerol into higher-value products, such as pharmaceutical and cosmetic ingredients, is creating lucrative opportunities within the market. These technological strides are not only enhancing the quality and applicability of glycerol but are also key to meeting the evolving demands of diverse industries, ranging from biofuels to specialty chemicals.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163