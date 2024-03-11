Insulin Pumps Market Report 2024, Industry Trends, Growth, Size And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Insulin Pumps Market Report by Product Type (Insulin Pumps, Insulin Pump Supplies and Accessories), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales, Diabetes Clinics/ Centers, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global insulin pumps market size reached US$ 5.3 Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.6 Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Insulin Pumps Industry:

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes:

The global surge in diabetes prevalence, driven by increasing obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles, and aging populations, is a significant factor propelling the insulin pumps market. As diabetes management shifts toward more patient-friendly and effective solutions, insulin pumps have become increasingly popular for their ability to closely mimic the body's natural insulin release. This continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion technology offers better glycemic control compared to multiple daily injections, reducing the risk of long-term complications associated with diabetes. The demand for insulin pumps is expected to grow as the number of people diagnosed with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes continues to rise globally.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure:

Governments and health organizations worldwide are increasingly recognizing the importance of effective diabetes management, leading to higher healthcare expenditure and the implementation of supportive policies aimed at improving access to diabetes care. Subsidies, reimbursement policies, and educational campaigns to raise awareness about the benefits of insulin pump therapy are making these devices more accessible to a broader population. Additionally, healthcare systems are focusing on the long-term cost savings associated with improved diabetes control, such as reduced hospital admissions and complications, thereby investing in advanced diabetes management technologies like insulin pumps. This growing support is expected to significantly contribute to the expansion of the insulin pumps market.

Technological Advancements:

The insulin pumps market is witnessing rapid growth due to technological innovations that enhance user convenience, safety, and efficacy. Modern insulin pumps are becoming more user-friendly, with features like touch screen interfaces, integration with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, and the ability to remotely control and adjust insulin doses via smartphone apps. These advancements improve the quality of life for users and also contribute to more precise and effective diabetes management. As technology continues to evolve, the adoption of advanced insulin pumps equipped with artificial intelligence for predictive analytics and automated insulin adjustment is expected to accelerate, further driving market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



EOFlow Co. Ltd.

Insulet Corp.

Medtronic plc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

Microtech Medical

Roche Diabetes Care Limited

Sooil Development Co. Ltd.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Terumo Europe NV (Terumo Corporation) Ypsomed

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Insulin Pumps



Tethered Pumps

Disposable/Patch Insulin Pumps

Insulin Pump Supplies and Accessories



Infusion Set Insertion Devices Insulin Reservoirs/Cartridges

Insulin pumps dominate the market as they offer convenience to patients with diabetes by eliminating the need for frequent injections.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

Diabetes Clinics/ Centers Others

Hospital pharmacies account for the largest market share as they have trained healthcare professionals who can provide expert guidance on the use of insulin pumps.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the insulin pumps market is attributed to the high prevalence of diabetes, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong market penetration of diabetes management technologies.

Global Insulin Pumps Market Trends:

The global prevalence of diabetes continues to increase, driving the demand for insulin pumps as an effective means of diabetes management. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and aging populations contribute to this trend, particularly in developing countries. Besides, there is a growing preference for wearable insulin pumps over traditional insulin delivery methods like injections. Wearable pumps offer greater flexibility, allowing patients to discreetly administer insulin while maintaining their daily activities. Manufacturers are focusing on designing pumps that are comfortable, waterproof, and capable of delivering insulin continuously or on-demand.

