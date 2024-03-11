AAV Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations Market Trends, Growth, Analysis Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ AAV Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations Market Report by Workflow (Upstream Processing, Downstream Processing), Culture Type (Adherent Culture, Suspension Culture), Application (Cell and Gene Therapy Development, Vaccine Development, Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Discovery, Biomedical Research), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes), and Region 2024-2032′′, The global AAV contract development and manufacturing organizations market size reached US$ 675.1 Million in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,500.3 Million by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

15.66% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the AAV Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations Industry:

Advancements in Gene Therapy:

The growing demand for AAV vectors in gene therapy delivery is offering a positive market outlook. Advancements in gene therapy techniques are leading to the development of more sophisticated vector designs and delivery strategies. AAV development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are continually adapting their manufacturing processes to accommodate these advancements and ensure the production of vectors that meet evolving specifications. In addition, AAV CDMOs are leveraging bioprocessing technologies, such as improved cell culture systems, purification methods, and analytics, to streamline production workflows and increase yield while maintaining product quality and consistency.













Outsourcing Trend:

The rising focus on outsourcing AAV vector manufacturing is bolstering the market growth. In addition, biopharmaceutical companies are leveraging the capabilities of AAV CDMOs to mitigate risks, accelerate production timelines, and allocate resources more efficiently. By outsourcing, firms can access advanced manufacturing technologies and ensure compliance with regulatory standards without capital investment. This trend underscores the strategic advantage of partnering with specialized CDMOs, enabling pharmaceutical companies to focus on core competencies while benefiting from the specialized capabilities offered by AAV CDMOs.

Technological Advancements:

Innovations in AAV vector production, purification, and analytics are impelling the market growth. Advanced technologies enhance manufacturing efficiency, scalability, and product quality, meeting the increasing demands of gene therapy developers. Besides this, CDMOs are investing in novel platforms and processes to gain a competitive edge and attract clients seeking advanced manufacturing solutions. Furthermore, modular bioprocessing systems enable AAV CDMOs to customize manufacturing workflows, optimize resource utilization, and expedite process development and scale-up. These platforms facilitate cost-effective manufacturing solutions, empowering AAV CDMOs to meet the evolving demands of gene therapy.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global AAV Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations Industry:



ABL Manufacturing (Institut Mérieux)

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc. (Bayer AG)

Anlongbio

Belief Biome Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Creative Biogene

GenScript ProBio (GenScript Biotech Corporation)

Merck KGaA

Oxford Biomedica

TFBS Bioscience Inc. Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

AAV Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations Market Report Segmentation:

By Workflow:



Upstream Processing Downstream Processing

Downstream processing represents the largest segment as it assists in ensuring that the final product meets stringent regulatory standards.



By Culture Type:



Adherent Culture Suspension Culture

Adherent culture holds the biggest market share on account of the rising focus on maintaining cell viability and productivity.







By Application:



Cell and Gene Therapy Development

Vaccine Development

Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Discovery Biomedical Research

Cell and gene therapy development accounts for the largest market share due to the increasing need for personalized and targeted treatments.



By End User:



Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies exhibit a clear dominance in the market, driven by the rising focus on core competencies.





Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys a leading position in the AAV contract development and manufacturing organizations market, which can be attributed to the presence of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



Global AAV Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations Market Trends:

The growing demand for AAV CDMO services due to the expanding pipeline of gene therapy candidates across therapeutic domains like rare diseases and oncology is positively influencing the market. In addition, biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly seeking specialized expertise and scalable manufacturing solutions from CDMOs to expedite product development and commercialization. Besides this, the rising investment in outsourcing partnerships to efficiently navigate the complexities of AAV vector production and purification is bolstering the market growth.

Furthermore, collaborations and partnerships between AAV CDMOs and biopharmaceutical companies assist in accelerating product development and commercialization.

