European stocks fall amid caution before of US inflation data

(MENAFN) European equities commenced the week on a subdued note, witnessing a modest decline following a wave of selling pressure in Asian markets. Against a backdrop of cautious sentiment, investors remained on the sidelines, awaiting the release of key inflation data in the United States later in the week. As of 0817 GMT, the European STOXX 600 index had dipped by 0.4 percent, potentially setting the stage for its largest daily percentage loss within a month should the downward trend persist.



Market participants are eagerly awaiting the forthcoming release of inflation figures for February in the United States, scheduled for Tuesday, which could exert significant influence on global market dynamics. Additionally, attention is focused on industrial production data for January in the eurozone, slated for release later in the week, further contributing to the prevailing sense of anticipation and caution among traders.



The performance of Asian stock markets faltered amidst the prevailing uncertainty, while the dollar exhibited lackluster performance ahead of the impending release of US inflation data. This crucial economic indicator has the potential to either accelerate or delay anticipated interest rate adjustments on a global scale, further underscoring its significance for market participants worldwide.



Amidst the broader market decline, BE Semiconductor Industries experienced a notable setback, with its shares plummeting by 11.7 percent following a downward revision of the target price by Morgan Stanley. Notably, the technology sector bore the brunt of the selling pressure, recording the largest decline among sectors, reflecting heightened volatility and investor jitters.



In contrast, LEG Immobilian emerged as a bright spot within the European 600 index, with its shares surging approximately three percent. This upswing followed the announcement of better-than-expected financial results for the full year by the German real estate company, coupled with a proposal for higher-than-anticipated dividends. Such positive developments provided a welcome respite amidst the prevailing market uncertainty, offering investors a ray of optimism amidst the broader downturn.

