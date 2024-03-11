Jordan's inflation rises in February, fueled by transportation, food costs

(MENAFN) According to recent data released by the Jordanian Department of Statistics, the inflation rate for February witnessed a notable uptick, registering a 1.57 percent increase on an annual basis. Compared to the preceding month, inflation edged up by 0.27 percent, reflecting a sustained upward trajectory in consumer prices. The report highlights several key commodity groups that significantly contributed to this rise, notably transportation, vegetables and fruits, as well as meat and poultry, underscoring the broad-based nature of inflationary pressures across various sectors of the economy.



On a cumulative basis, the inflation index for the initial two months of the current year surged by 1.76 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2023, indicating a persistent inflationary trend shaping economic dynamics. This sustained uptick in consumer prices underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Jordan in managing inflation amidst evolving economic conditions.



The year 2023 witnessed a marked increase in the inflation rate in Jordan, with a notable uptick of 2.08 percent, elevating the index to 109.02 percent compared to 106.79 percent for the corresponding period in 2022. This sustained inflationary pressure underscores the imperative for robust policy measures to stabilize prices and safeguard macroeconomic stability.



Against this backdrop, the Open Market Operations Committee at the Central Bank of Jordan convened for its eighth and final meeting in 2023, opting to maintain interest rates at their prevailing level of 7.5 percent without any alterations. This decision reflects the central bank's commitment to balancing the objectives of price stability and economic growth amidst prevailing inflationary pressures and evolving market conditions.

MENAFN11032024000045015682ID1107960928