Bitcoin rises to all-time high above USD71K amid optimism, regulatory developments

(MENAFN) During Monday's trading session, the price of Bitcoin soared to a historic peak, surpassing the USD71,000 threshold, driven by heightened demand for the cryptocurrency amidst growing optimism surrounding the US Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cuts later in the year. According to data from Bloomberg Financial News Agency, the unit price surged by 3.2 percent to reach USD71,632 in Asian markets, marking a staggering 70 percent increase since the beginning of the year.



The upward momentum was buoyed by several factors, including news from the Financial Conduct Authority in Britain, which announced its decision to permit the creation of securities linked to cryptocurrencies. This regulatory move follows the approval granted by US authorities earlier in the year for the establishment of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to the spot price of Bitcoin, a development that encouraged numerous large investors to diversify their portfolios by incorporating units of these digital assets.



Commenting on the rally, market analysts noted that it unfolded against the backdrop of a relatively weak trading session in Asia, during which short sellers tested the resolve of long-term buyers. However, it became evident that the conviction of long-term buyers remained steadfast, as evidenced by the resounding positive response to the market dynamics.



Furthermore, the cryptocurrency market experienced a significant influx of capital, with investors injecting nearly USD10 billion into a plethora of new bitcoin ETFs within just two months of their launch in the United States. This influx of institutional capital has catalyzed a broader upsurge in cryptocurrency markets, amplifying Bitcoin's meteoric rise.



Adding to the positive sentiment surrounding crypto assets, the London Stock Exchange announced its readiness to accept applications for listing exchange-traded notes (ETNs) for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. This development underscores the increasing institutional acceptance and integration of digital assets into traditional financial markets, further fueling optimism among investors.

