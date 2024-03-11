3 Killed, 12 Injured As Bus Overturns In Bihar's Samastipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 11 (IANS) Three persons including a school student were killed while twelve other passengers were injured after a speeding bus overturned in Bihar's Samastipur district on Monday.

The bus was on the way from Mathurapur to Baheri and overturned near Rewra Mor. The deceased were walking on the pavement when the accident took place.

Following the accident, the driver managed to flee from the spot prompting local residents to protest and block the road.

Khanpur SHO Muhammad Fahim said that police have rescued the injured and the situation is under control.

"We have rescued the injured passengers and admitted them to the Sadar hospital. The dead bodies have also been recovered and sent for the postmortem. We are making efforts to identify the errant driver. He will be arrested soon,” Fahim said.