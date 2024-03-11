Silk Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Silk Market Report by Type (Mulberry Silk, Tussar Silk, Eri Silk, and Others), Application (Textile, Cosmetics, Medical), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global silk market size reached US$ 18.7

Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.1

Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Silk Industry:

Economic Growth and Increasing Disposable Income:

Silk, often regarded as a luxury fabric, is highly sensitive to economic growth and fluctuations in disposable income. As economies grow and individuals have more disposable income, there is a greater demand for luxury goods, including silk products. Economic growth leads to an expansion of the middle class, which constitutes a significant consumer base for silk items such as clothing, accessories, and home furnishings. In regions experiencing rapid economic development, such as China and India, the demand for silk has increased in recent years. China, the largest producer of silk globally, has seen a substantial increase in domestic consumption as its economy continues to grow. Rising incomes in emerging markets have also contributed to the global demand for silk, as consumers in these regions seek higher-quality products and embrace silk as a symbol of status and sophistication. Furthermore, as globalization progresses, the accessibility of silk products to consumers worldwide has increased. This increased accessibility, coupled with growing purchasing power in emerging economies, has fueled the expansion of the global silk market.

Changing Fashion Trends and Design Innovations:

Silk is renowned for its luxurious feel, lustrous appearance, and versatility, making it a favored choice among designers and fashion enthusiasts alike. Fashion trends play a pivotal role in driving the demand for silk products, as designers incorporate silk fabrics into their collections to create garments that appeal to evolving consumer preferences. In recent years, there has been a resurgence of interest in sustainable and eco-friendly fashion, prompting designers to explore organic and ethically sourced silk options. This shift toward sustainability has led to the development of innovative silk production techniques, such as eco-friendly dyeing processes and the use of organic silk fibers. Moreover, advancements in textile technology have enabled the creation of novel silk blends that offer enhanced durability, wrinkle resistance, and performance characteristics. These innovations have broadened the application of silk beyond traditional apparel, expanding its use in sectors such as sportswear, activewear, and technical textiles.

Cultural Significance and Heritage Preservation:

Silk holds profound cultural significance in many societies, particularly in regions where it has been cultivated for centuries. In countries, such as China and India, silk production has deep-rooted cultural traditions and historical importance. As a result, there is a strong emphasis on preserving these traditions and promoting the heritage associated with silk production. Government initiatives and cultural organizations play a crucial role in supporting the silk industry by providing funding, infrastructure, and training programs to silk artisans and weavers. These efforts aim to safeguard traditional silk weaving techniques, encourage artisanal craftsmanship, and promote the cultural heritage associated with silk production.

AMSilk GmbH

Anhui Silk Co. Ltd.

Bolt Threads Inc.

Eastern Silk Industries Ltd.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc.

Libas Textiles Ltd.

Ongetta srl

Shengkun Silk Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Wensli Group Co. Ltd.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Mulberry Silk

Tussar Silk

Eri Silk Others

Mulberry silk dominates the market due to its superior quality, soft texture, and ability to be produced on a large scale, making it highly adopted in the global silk industry.

Breakup by Application:



Textile

Cosmetics Medical

Textile holds maximum number of shares due to their ubiquitous use across various industries, including apparel, home furnishings, technical textiles, and industrial applications, reflecting the widespread demand for textile-based products in both consumer and industrial markets.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the silk market is attributed to its rich history of silk production, dominance in silk cultivation, and the presence of major silk-producing countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Global Silk Market Trends:

Advancements in technology have significantly impacted the silk industry, driving efficiencies in silk production processes and enhancing the quality of silk products. Innovations such as automated silk reeling machines, improved breeding techniques for silkworms, and modernized weaving equipment have streamlined production and reduced costs, making silk more accessible to a wider consumer base. Additionally, there has been a growing awareness about the environmental and ethical implications of silk production, leading to a shift toward sustainable and ethical practices within the industry. Consumers are increasingly seeking transparency in the production process and are willing to pay a premium for silk products that are produced in an environmentally responsible and socially ethical manner.

