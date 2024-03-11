Saudi Arabia Smart Lighting Market Growth, Share, Size, Demand And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Saudi Arabia Smart Lighting Market Report by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Communication Technology (Wired Technology, Wireless Technology), Installation Type (New Installation, Retrofit Installation), Light Source (LED Lamps, Fluorescent Lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge Lamps, and Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, Public Infrastructure, and Others) 2024-2032 ”

The Saudi Arabia smart lighting market size reached US$ 120.6 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 705.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21% during 2024-2032.

Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-smart-lighting-market/requestsample

Saudi Arabia Smart Lighting Market Trends and Drivers:

Smart lighting refers to lighting systems that are equipped with advanced technology to provide enhanced control, energy efficiency, and convenience. Unlike traditional lighting setups, which often rely on manual switches or dimmers, smart lighting utilizes interconnected devices and intelligent software to offer a wide range of features and benefits. At the heart of smart lighting are smart bulbs or fixtures that can be wirelessly controlled through various means such as mobile apps, voice commands, or automation schedules. These bulbs are typically equipped with LEDs (light-emitting diodes), which are energy-efficient and also capable of producing a wide spectrum of colors and intensities. This allows users to customize the ambiance of their spaces according to their preferences or specific needs. One of the key advantages of smart lighting is its flexibility and versatility. Users can easily adjust the brightness, color temperature, and even the color of the light to create different moods or settings. Whether it is bright daylight for productivity, warm tones for relaxation, or vibrant hues for entertainment, smart lighting can cater to diverse lighting requirements. Moreover, smart lighting systems often integrate with other smart home devices, enabling seamless automation and control.

Saudi Arabia is witnessing significant urbanization and infrastructure development, particularly in cities, such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. As urban populations grow, there is a greater demand for efficient and sustainable lighting solutions to illuminate streets, buildings, and public spaces. Smart lighting offers the ability to enhance visibility, safety, and aesthetics while optimizing energy consumption and maintenance costs. Additionally, with

growing concerns about energy consumption and environmental impact, there is a heightened focus on energy efficiency and sustainability in Saudi Arabia. Smart lighting technologies, such as LED bulbs, sensors, and advanced controls, offer significant energy savings compared to traditional lighting systems. This aligns with the country's goals to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions while enhancing the quality of lighting infrastructure. Other than this, the increasing popularity of smart homes and building automation is driving the demand for smart lighting solutions in Saudi Arabia. Homeowners, commercial property developers, and facility managers are seeking integrated systems that offer convenience, security, and energy savings. Smart lighting systems provide seamless integration with other smart devices and platforms, allowing for centralized control and automation of lighting environments. Besides this, as

consumers become more aware of the benefits of smart technology, there is a growing interest and demand for smart lighting solutions in Saudi Arabia. The availability of affordable smart lighting products, along with increasing smartphone penetration and internet connectivity, is fueling adoption among residential and commercial users alike.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Offering:



Hardware



Lights and Luminaires

Lighting Controls

Software

Services



Design and Engineering



Installation Post-Installation

Breakup by Communication Technology:



Wired Technology Wireless Technology

Breakup by Installation Type:



New Installation Retrofit Installation



Breakup by Light Source:



LED Lamps

Fluorescent Lamps

Compact Fluorescent Lamps

High Intensity Discharge Lamps Others

Breakup by Application:



Commercial

Residential

Public Infrastructure Others

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163