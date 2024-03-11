(MENAFN) The unfolding events in the Ukraine conflict have left many non-Western geopolitical observers puzzled by the strategies employed by European nations, particularly the United States and its G7 allies. As the proxy war with Russia continues, there is a determined effort to escalate the conflict through the supply of increasingly lethal weaponry to Kiev. The belief underlying this approach is that by raising the level of confrontation, the West can compel Moscow to engage in negotiations rather than risking a direct conflict with NATO.



This article critically examines the West's involvement in the Ukraine conflict, tracing the progression of its intervention from the supply of long-range artillery, advanced air defense systems, and tanks to the provision of intelligence and reconnaissance support for more precise strikes. Notably, revelations about the CIA's financial backing and partial equipping of underground bunkers near the Russian border add a layer of complexity to the situation.



The Dutch decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine despite Russian objections and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's assertion regarding Ukraine's right to self-defense, including attacks on legitimate Russian military targets outside its borders, are key elements analyzed in this piece. Moreover, insights into the presence of United Kingdom and French special forces on the ground in Ukraine, operating advanced equipment supplied to Kiev, raise questions about the intensifying dynamics in the conflict.



As the West's approach unfolds, this article delves into the potential risks and consequences of such strategies, considering the broader implications for global security. It explores the intricacies of the geopolitical chessboard, highlighting the need for a nuanced understanding of the motives driving the West's actions and the potential paths forward in this complex geopolitical landscape.



