New Delhi requests from Big Tech consent for AI tools

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology announced a new rule stipulating that major technology companies must obtain government approval before releasing artificial intelligence (AI) models that have not undergone thorough testing or lack reliability within the country. The rule, unveiled on Friday, is intended to apply to "significant platforms" but exempts startups in India developing their AI models, clarified IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday, following industry criticism.



Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Minister Chandrasekhar defended the move, stating that seeking permission could serve as an "insurance policy" for platforms, potentially shielding them from consumer lawsuits. However, he did not provide specific criteria for determining which companies would be considered 'significant platforms.'



Chandrasekhar further explained to ANI news agency that the new rule aims to address situations where AI models, still in the testing phase, are released to the public. He emphasized that such a practice does not absolve developers from legal consequences, especially under criminal law. The minister believes that the regulation will encourage platforms to be more disciplined in transitioning their AI models and platforms "from the lab directly to the market."



This regulatory move follows a recent controversy involving Google's Gemini AI chatbot and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian government accused the US tech giant of violating the IT Act and various criminal code provisions after the chatbot appeared to link the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party to "fascism" in response to a user's question.



