Israeli Arrests Of Palestinians In West Bank Reach 7,530

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, March 11 (Petra) - The Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Authority has reported that Israeli arrests of Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7 increased to approximately 7,530 individuals.In a statement released on Monday, the Authority outlined that these arrests encompass individuals apprehended from their homes, detained at military checkpoints, those coerced into surrendering under duress, and individuals held hostage.The relentless and unprecedented surge in arrest campaigns is perceived within the broader context of the comprehensive aggression against the Palestinian populace and the ongoing genocide in Gaza, following October 7. These operations have indiscriminately targeted all segments of society, including children, women, the elderly, and the sick.The data concerning arrest cases encompasses individuals who remain in Israeli detention as well as those who have been subsequently released.