Energy Efficient Windows Market Size, Share, Growth Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Energy Efficient Windows Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “. The global energy efficient windows market size reached US$ 21,218.6 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 40,640.3 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Energy Efficient Windows Industry:

Increasing Awareness and Demand for Energy Efficiency:

As awareness about environmental issues and energy conservation grows, so does the demand for energy-efficient solutions like windows. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their carbon footprint and the need to reduce energy consumption to mitigate climate change. Energy-efficient windows offer benefits such as reduced energy bills, improved indoor comfort, and lower greenhouse gas emissions. This increasing awareness and demand are driving the growth of the energy-efficient windows industry. Additionally, government initiatives and building codes promoting energy efficiency further contribute to the demand for these products. Moreover, technological advancements in window manufacturing have led to the development of more efficient and cost-effective solutions. Innovations such as low-emissivity coatings, multiple glazing layers, and gas fill between panes enhance the energy performance of windows, making them more attractive to consumers.

Regulatory Policies and Incentives:

Government regulations and incentives play a crucial role in driving the adoption of energy-efficient windows. Many countries have implemented energy efficiency standards and building codes that require new constructions or renovations to incorporate energy-saving measures, including the installation of energy-efficient windows. These regulations create a favorable environment for manufacturers and suppliers in the energy-efficient windows industry by mandating the use of their products. Additionally, governments often offer financial incentives such as tax credits, rebates, or subsidies to encourage consumers and businesses to invest in energy-efficient upgrades, including windows. These incentives help offset the initial cost of purchasing and installing energy-efficient windows, making them more affordable and appealing to consumers.

Advancements in Construction and Renovation Activities:

The construction and renovation sectors significantly influence the demand for energy-efficient windows. As construction activity increases due to urbanization, population growth, and infrastructure development, so does the demand for building materials that enhance energy efficiency. Energy-efficient windows are integral components of sustainable building design, as they contribute to reducing heat loss, improving insulation, and enhancing overall building performance. Furthermore, the renovation market presents a significant opportunity for the energy-efficient windows industry. This trend is further fueled by the availability of innovative window technologies and retrofit solutions that make it easier and more cost-effective to upgrade existing buildings. As construction and renovation activities continue to expand globally, the demand for energy-efficient windows is expected to grow accordingly.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Energy Efficient Windows Industry:



Andersen Corporation

Builders Firstsource Inc.

Deceuninck NV

JELD-WEN Inc.

Marvin Windows Inc.

Masco Corporation

PGT Innovations Inc.

Ply Gem Residential Solutions

Schott AG

The REHAU Group,

VKR Holding A/S YKK Corporation

Energy Efficient Windows Market Report Segmentation:

By Operating Type:



Awning

Casement

Double-hung

Fixed

Hopper Sliding

Awning represented the largest segment due to its ability to provide excellent ventilation while remaining energy efficient, making it popular among consumers seeking both functionality and energy savings.

By Glazing Type:



Double Glazing

Triple Glazing Others

Double glazing represented the largest segment because it offers superior insulation properties compared to single glazing, effectively reducing heat transfer and energy loss in buildings.

By Component:



Frame

Glass Hardware

Frame represented the largest segment as it plays a crucial role in the structural integrity and energy efficiency of windows, with advancements in frame materials contributing to improved insulation and durability.

By End Use:



Residential Non-Residential

Residential represented the largest segment because homeowners are increasingly recognizing the benefits of energy-efficient windows in reducing utility bills, enhancing indoor comfort, and meeting sustainability goals.



Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the energy efficient windows market is attributed to factors such as stringent energy efficiency regulations, high awareness of environmental issues, and a strong construction and renovation industry driving the demand for energy-efficient windows in both residential and commercial sectors.

Global Energy Efficient Windows Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising awareness of the importance of indoor air quality and daylighting in buildings with enhanced ventilation and daylight harvesting features. Additionally, the growing trend towards green building certifications, such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method), is incentivizing the adoption of energy-efficient windows in both new construction and retrofits and is impelling market growth.

Moreover, the increasing focus on noise reduction and sound insulation in urban areas is spurring demand for windows with acoustic performance capabilities is propelling market growth. Furthermore, the growing availability of government incentives, rebates, and tax credits for energy-efficient upgrades in buildings is encouraging property owners and developers to invest in energy-efficient windows, driving market growth further.

