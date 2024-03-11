Tech Visionaries To Convene At ETCIO\'S 6Th Annual CIO Conclave

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 11, 2024: The countdown has begun for the eagerly anticipated 6th Annual CIO Conclave by ETCIO, slated to illuminate the shores of Goa from May 23 to May 26. This year, the conclave throws the spotlight on \"The Era of Digital Leadership,\" promising a convergence of over 300 insightful sessions, more than 200 collaborating partners, and engaging discussions around the advancements in AI and the journey through digital realms.



The role of leadership for Chief Information Officers (CIOs) is evolving. This residential conclave is tailor-made for technology leaders keen on diving deep into insightful discussions, expanding their professional networks, and exploring the transformative impact of digital leadership in shaping the future. The conclave\'s thematic essence is unraveling the multifaceted role of CIOs in this digital epoch. Through panel discussions, fireside chats, and experiential learning sessions, attendees will gain insights into the crux of digital transformation.



The conclave stands as a vibrant platform for fostering collaborations. With over 200 partners and a dedicated agenda for networking, the event ensures enriching exchanges among peers, connecting CIOs with leading IT solutions innovators and paving the way for fruitful collaborations.



Distinguishing itself, the conclave features novel experiential sessions including captivating customer success showcases, an innovation hub, and even culinary networking sessions, promising not just learning but an enjoyable experience. Furthermore, engaging formats like Tech Sangam and Hackathon challenge participants with real-time cases, enhancing the conclave\'s value proposition.



With projections from Gartner suggesting that by 2030, 80% of individuals will interact daily with AI, the conclave underscores the imperative role of CIOs in shaping this AI-driven future. The event explores how CIOs can harness AI to propel their organisations forward, reflecting on this digital revolution\'s dual challenge and opportunity.



This conclave is not just an event; it\'s a journey into the future of digital leadership. It\'s an opportunity to witness firsthand the evolving dynamics of the tech world, preparing to steer organisations towards a digitally empowered tomorrow.

