Indian Navy accompanies Houthi-struck merchant vessel to security

(MENAFN) In a dramatic rescue mission, the Indian Navy's destroyer INS Kolkata rushed to the aid of the Liberia-flagged container ship MSC Sky II, which came under attack near Yemen's port city of Aden on Monday. The vessel, hit by a projectile in an assault claimed by Houthi rebels, caught fire, triggering a distress call from its crew, including 13 Indian nationals.



According to the Navy's official statement on Tuesday, the INS Kolkata, equipped for swift response, diverted its course to assist the distressed container ship. Twelve Indian naval firefighters boarded the MSC Sky II, successfully extinguishing the residual fire. The destroyer then escorted the vessel toward the territorial waters of Djibouti in East Africa.



The Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), which owns MSC Sky II, reported that the vessel was struck by a missile approximately 85 miles southeast of Aden and 170 miles southeast of the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Despite causing a small fire that was promptly extinguished, none of the crew members sustained injuries.



Houthi rebels, who took responsibility for the attack, claimed to have targeted the ship with "suitable naval missiles." This incident follows their pledge to target Israel-linked ships passing through critical Red Sea and Gulf of Aden passages as a symbolic show of support for Palestine.



The United States and its coalition allies responded by striking Houthi targets in Yemen, designating the militia as a terrorist group.



The article explores the escalating tensions in the region, delving into the strategic importance of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea, where geopolitical interests intersect with maritime security concerns. Additionally, it examines the broader context of India's expanding naval role in ensuring safe passage for merchant ships, recounting recent missions to rescue commercial vessels facing threats from pirates and militants.



As nations navigate complex challenges in these volatile waters, the heroic intervention of the Indian Navy highlights the crucial role played by maritime forces in safeguarding global trade routes and securing the lives of seafarers caught in the crossfire of regional conflicts.







